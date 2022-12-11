By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A nonprofit group that became a point of controversy for distributing millions of dollars in election grants during the 2020 presidential campaign is releasing a fresh round of money to local election offices. And some of the money is going to offices in states where Republican lawmakers tried to ban the practice. The Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life has released only general details about how much money each office will receive or what it will fund. It has said 10 county and municipal election offices will be part of the first group to receive grants. The center’s U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence has $80 million to hand out over the next five years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.