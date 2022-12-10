The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 48, Highland 34
Alma/Pepin 46, Wabasha-Kellogg, Minn. 13
Almond-Bancroft 60, Johnson Creek 22
Amery 73, Northwestern 62
Blair-Taylor 89, De Soto 24
Brown Deer 71, Racine Lutheran 58
Burlington 51, Janesville Parker 33
De Pere 72, West Bend West 40
Dominican 80, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37
Edgerton 62, Lake Mills 49
Hartford Union 70, Fond du Lac 59
Kickapoo 47, Cashton 42
Laconia 55, Randolph 50
Laona-Wabeno 62, Gibraltar 27
Madison La Follette 57, Janesville Parker 39
Martin Luther 67, Racine St. Catherine’s 46
Monona Grove 59, Fort Atkinson 24
Muskego 53, Kenosha Tremper 44
New Berlin Eisenhower 59, Wilmot Union 22
Nicolet 49, Waukesha South 35
Oneida Nation 43, Gresham Community 41
Oregon 77, Monroe 29
Osceola 73, Ashland 38
Potosi/Cassville 48, Wauzeka-Steuben 47
Reedsburg Area 41, Sauk Prairie 35
Roncalli 38, Kohler 33
Siren 62, Washburn 21
Stoughton 63, Milton 59
Sun Prairie West 77, Sun Prairie 46
Superior 70, Hibbing, Minn. 34
The Prairie School 80, Saint Thomas More 53
Turner 49, Williams Bay 31
Valders 68, Cedar Grove-Belgium 53
Verona Area 66, Madison Memorial 20
Waukesha West 68, River Forest Trinity, Ill. 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..