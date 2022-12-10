The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 97, Milwaukee Academy of Science 73
Bloomer 51, Boyceville 39
Brillion 81, Wrightstown 51
Brookfield Academy 64, Milwaukee Riverside University 59
Cadott 38, Glenwood City 35
Clear Lake 65, Osseo-Fairchild 54
Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Monticello 47
De Soto 72, Blair-Taylor 66
Destiny 42, Stockbridge 39
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 63, Gilmanton 49
Elk Mound 49, Altoona 28
Highland 46, Albany 12
Kimberly 71, Marshfield 57
Lake Mills 88, Whitewater 46
Lakeside Lutheran 62, Edgewood 48
Luther 80, Adams-Friendship 42
Marquette University 62, Catholic Memorial 54
Menasha 45, Oshkosh West 37
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 62, Bowen, Ill. 55
Mount Horeb 84, Onalaska 77
Muskego 88, Menomonee Falls 63
Prescott 81, Fall Creek 71
Ripon 86, North Fond du Lac 65
Royall 56, Mauston 54
Seymour 56, Pulaski 41
Stanley-Boyd 68, Elmwood/Plum City 61, OT
Thorp 63, Spring Valley 51
Valders 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52
Wabasha-Kellogg, Minn. 46, Alma/Pepin 45
Washburn 56, Siren 50
Wild Rose 59, North Crawford 39
Winneconne 61, Laconia 58
Wisconsin Heights 46, Parkview 37
