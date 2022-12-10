The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 48, Highland 34
Blair-Taylor 89, De Soto 24
Burlington 51, Janesville Parker 33
De Pere 72, West Bend West 40
Hartford Union 70, Fond du Lac 59
Kickapoo 47, Cashton 42
Laona-Wabeno 62, Gibraltar 27
Monona Grove 59, Fort Atkinson 24
Oneida Nation 43, Gresham Community 41
Potosi/Cassville 50, Wauzeka-Steuben 49
Turner 49, Williams Bay 31
Verona Area 66, Madison Memorial 20
Waukesha West 68, River Forest Trinity, Ill. 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..