By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (19-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (7-18, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Rockets play Milwaukee.

The Rockets are 4-5 on their home court. Houston has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks are 7-3 on the road. Milwaukee averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 125-105 in the last matchup on Oct. 23. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 44 points, and Jalen Green led the Rockets with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.5 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 46.1 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES:

Bucks: Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.