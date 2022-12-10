The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 85, Appleton West 80

Arrowhead 85, Kettle Moraine 75

Ashland 58, Hayward 43

Assumption 70, Chequamegon 64, 2OT

Auburndale 62, Phillips 36

Audubon Tech and Communication 79, Milwaukee Arts 32

Bangor 58, Necedah 37

Barron 69, Cumberland 53

Bonduel 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54

Bowler 56, Tigerton 45

Brillion 67, Chilton 25

Brookfield East 87, Germantown 68

Burlington 73, Badger 48

Cambria-Friesland 64, Montello 32

Cameron 83, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56

Catholic Memorial 58, Oconomowoc 44

Chippewa Falls 84, Eau Claire North 52

Clear Lake 60, Northwood 33

Coleman 42, Niagara 29

D.C. Everest 94, Wausau East 69

De Pere 71, Green Bay Preble 44

Deerfield 55, Williams Bay 36

Eau Claire Memorial 74, Rice Lake 52

Edgar 56, Prentice 43

Edgewood 52, Fort Atkinson 41

Fall River 77, Princeton/Green Lake 50

Florence 71, Goodman/Pembine 60

Fond du Lac 58, Kimberly 44

Franklin 66, Racine Park 63, OT

Grafton 80, Cedarburg 78, OT

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Gibraltar 41

Green Bay Southwest 58, Ashwaubenon 53

Hamilton 69, Menomonee Falls 45

Hillsboro 59, New Lisbon 47

Holmen 73, Tomah 72

Homestead 82, West Bend East 70

Hudson 47, River Falls 37

Janesville Parker 59, Sun Prairie 50

Kaukauna 79, Oshkosh West 49

Kenosha Indian Trail 66, Kenosha Tremper 60

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 72, Catholic Central 32

Kickapoo 61, La Farge 56

Kiel 79, Valders 58

Ladysmith 88, Spooner 28

Lake Holcombe 79, Winter 70

Little Chute 69, Wrightstown 49

Lodi 53, Marshall 44

Lourdes Academy 48, Horicon 46

Luck 71, Frederic 42

Luther 80, La Crosse Logan 63

Marathon 80, Rib Lake 51

Marion 46, White Lake 27

Marshfield 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47

Medford Area 92, Antigo 50

Menominee Indian 76, Iola-Scandinavia 44

Menomonie 76, New Richmond 69

Merrill 68, Wausau West 61

Milton 70, Mount Horeb 59

Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Pulaski 67

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 102, Milw. Washington 65

Milwaukee King 71, Milwaukee Riverside University 51

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee School of Languages 42

Mineral Point 54, Iowa-Grant 43

Mosinee 76, Tomahawk 24

Muskego 78, Mukwonago 58

Neenah 69, Appleton North 49

Nekoosa 81, Greenwood 41

New Holstein 52, Sheboygan Falls 50

Newman Catholic 77, Abbotsford 37

Nicolet 75, Hartford Union 57

Northland Lutheran 53, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 33

Northland Pines 68, Rhinelander 36

Northwestern 83, St. Croix Falls 38

Oak Creek 71, Racine Horlick 53

Oakfield 53, Dodgeland 18

Oconto 71, Algoma 46

Oregon 78, Monona Grove 61

Osceola 65, Altoona 53

Oshkosh North 81, Hortonville 73

Pacelli 74, Rosholt 24

Parkview 73, Johnson Creek 28

Peshtigo 55, Sturgeon Bay 41

Pittsville 78, Tri-County 30

Port Edwards 54, Almond-Bancroft 46

Port Washington 83, Slinger 74

Pulaski 75, Sheboygan South 47

Racine Case 70, Kenosha Bradford 59

Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Martin Luther 48

Randolph 63, Rio 18

Saint Francis 83, SWCHA 59

Saint Thomas Aquinas 53, Suring 50

Saint Thomas More 86, The Prairie School 53

Sheboygan North 64, Notre Dame 36

Shell Lake 57, Turtle Lake 38

Shiocton 67, Amherst 49

South Shore 53, Mercer 44

Southern Door 94, Sevastopol 40

Stoughton 73, Monroe 56

Superior 91, Hibbing, Minn. 24

Two Rivers 53, Roncalli 37

Union Grove 64, Elkhorn Area 44

Verona Area 92, Sun Prairie West 84

Waterford 59, Delavan-Darien 31

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 63, Rock County Christian 28

Waukesha South 67, Waukesha North 48

Wauwatosa West 72, Wauwatosa East 46

Wayland Academy 99, Valley Christian 28

Webster 57, Grantsburg 41

West Allis Nathan Hale 75, Brookfield Central 71

West De Pere 63, Shawano 61

West Salem 83, Black River Falls 27

Westosha Central 77, Wilmot Union 51

Whitefish Bay 54, West Bend West 29

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 41, Gresham Community 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookwood vs. Wonewoc-Center, ppd.

Darlington vs. Riverdale, ppd.

DeForest vs. Reedsburg Area, ppd.

Dodgeville vs. Platteville, ppd.

Faith Christian vs. Westlake, Ill., ccd.

Fennimore vs. Southwestern, ppd.

Lena vs. Crivitz, ppd.

Madison Memorial vs. Beloit Memorial, ppd.

River Valley vs. Prairie du Chien, ppd.

Watertown vs. Sauk Prairie, ppd.

Waunakee vs. Portage, ppd.

Wausaukee vs. Gillett, ppd.

Wauzeka-Steuben vs. Seneca, ppd.

Westby vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, ppd.

Weston vs. De Soto, ppd.

