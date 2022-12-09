MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin middle school was closed for the day after a student and a teacher were bitten by spiders. Dozens of yellow sac spiders have been found at Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc, according to a letter from Principal Cory Erlandson. WLUK-TV reported that more than 30 spiders had been killed by Friday morning. Superintendent James Feil says classes at the school were dismissed early Thursday after the student was bitten. Feil told WBAY-TV he doesn’t know how the spiders got in the school, but he is glad the issue is being addressed. Classes are expected to resume Monday.

