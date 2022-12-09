MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people are dead after a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning. Police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. and were told that residents were still trapped inside. The fire department says smoke and flames engulfing the home pushed back firefighters who attempted to enter the building. Police have not released the names or ages of the deceased, but the Watertown Fire Department said the incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

