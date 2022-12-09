The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 85, Appleton West 80
Arrowhead 85, Kettle Moraine 75
Ashland 58, Hayward 43
Assumption 70, Chequamegon 64, 2OT
Auburndale 62, Phillips 36
Bangor 58, Necedah 37
Barron 69, Cumberland 53
Bonduel 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
Bowler 56, Tigerton 45
Brillion 67, Chilton 25
Brookfield East 87, Germantown 68
Burlington 73, Badger 48
Cambria-Friesland 64, Montello 32
Cameron 83, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56
Catholic Memorial 58, Oconomowoc 44
Chippewa Falls 84, Eau Claire North 52
Coleman 42, Niagara 29
D.C. Everest 94, Wausau East 69
De Pere 71, Green Bay Preble 44
Deerfield 55, Williams Bay 36
Eau Claire Memorial 74, Rice Lake 52
Edgewood 52, Fort Atkinson 41
Florence 71, Goodman/Pembine 60
Fond du Lac 58, Kimberly 44
Grafton 80, Cedarburg 78, OT
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Gibraltar 41
Green Bay Southwest 58, Ashwaubenon 53
Hamilton 69, Menomonee Falls 45
Hillsboro 59, New Lisbon 47
Holmen 73, Tomah 72
Homestead 82, West Bend East 70
Hudson 47, River Falls 37
Janesville Parker 59, Sun Prairie 50
Kaukauna 79, Oshkosh West 49
Kenosha Indian Trail 66, Kenosha Tremper 60
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 72, Catholic Central 32
Kickapoo 61, La Farge 56
Kiel 79, Valders 58
Ladysmith 88, Spooner 28
Lake Holcombe 79, Winter 70
Little Chute 69, Wrightstown 49
Lourdes Academy 48, Horicon 46
Luck 71, Frederic 42
Luther 80, La Crosse Logan 63
Marathon 80, Rib Lake 51
Marion 46, White Lake 27
Marshfield 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47
Medford Area 92, Antigo 50
Menominee Indian 76, Iola-Scandinavia 44
Menomonie 76, New Richmond 69
Merrill 68, Wausau West 61
Milton 70, Mount Horeb 59
Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Pulaski 67
Milwaukee King 71, Milwaukee Riverside University 51
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee School of Languages 42
Mineral Point 54, Iowa-Grant 43
Mosinee 76, Tomahawk 24
Muskego 78, Mukwonago 58
Neenah 69, Appleton North 49
Nekoosa 81, Greenwood 41
New Holstein 52, Sheboygan Falls 50
Newman Catholic 77, Abbotsford 37
Nicolet 75, Hartford Union 57
Northland Lutheran 53, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 33
Northland Pines 68, Rhinelander 36
Northwestern 83, St. Croix Falls 38
Oak Creek 71, Racine Horlick 53
Oakfield 53, Dodgeland 18
Oconto 71, Algoma 46
Oregon 78, Monona Grove 61
Osceola 65, Altoona 53
Oshkosh North 81, Hortonville 73
Pacelli 74, Rosholt 24
Peshtigo 55, Sturgeon Bay 41
Pittsville 78, Tri-County 30
Port Edwards 54, Almond-Bancroft 46
Port Washington 83, Slinger 74
Pulaski 75, Sheboygan South 47
Racine Case 70, Kenosha Bradford 59
Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Martin Luther 48
Randolph 63, Rio 18
Saint Francis 83, SWCHA 59
Saint Thomas Aquinas 53, Suring 50
Saint Thomas More 86, The Prairie School 53
Sheboygan North 64, Notre Dame 36
Shell Lake 57, Turtle Lake 38
Shiocton 67, Amherst 49
South Shore 53, Mercer 44
Southern Door 94, Sevastopol 40
Stoughton 73, Monroe 56
Superior 91, Hibbing, Minn. 24
Two Rivers 53, Roncalli 37
Union Grove 64, Elkhorn Area 44
Verona Area 92, Sun Prairie West 84
Waterford 59, Delavan-Darien 31
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 63, Rock County Christian 28
Waukesha South 67, Waukesha North 48
Wauwatosa West 72, Wauwatosa East 46
Wayland Academy 99, Valley Christian 28
Webster 57, Grantsburg 41
West Allis Nathan Hale 75, Brookfield Central 71
West Salem 83, Black River Falls 27
Westosha Central 77, Wilmot Union 51
Whitefish Bay 54, West Bend West 29
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 41, Gresham Community 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
