GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antigo 55, Medford Area 49

Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61

Assumption 72, Chequamegon 8

Athens 58, Stratford 36

Baldwin-Woodville 45, Ellsworth 36

Belmont 73, Benton 30

Bloomer 52, Regis 45

Brookfield East 75, Germantown 49

Cadott 60, Osseo-Fairchild 54

Catholic Memorial 68, Oconomowoc 54

Clear Lake 48, Northwood 14

Colfax 47, Durand 39

Columbus 65, Marshall 52

Drummond 50, Hurley 45

Eau Claire Memorial 65, Rice Lake 48

Edgerton 60, East Troy 29

Elmwood/Plum City 65, Glenwood City 9

Frederic 25, Luck 14

Freedom 68, Waupaca 18

Grantsburg 61, Webster 38

Hartford Union 70, Nicolet 44

Homestead 84, West Bend East 39

Howards Grove 49, Random Lake 38

Kaukauna 59, Oshkosh West 45

Kenosha Bradford 81, Racine Case 22

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Catholic Central 26

Kettle Moraine 64, Arrowhead 52

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Kewaskum 52

La Crosse Logan 54, Sparta 42

Laconia 62, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 51

Lakeland 71, Ladysmith 37

Marathon 63, Rib Lake 36

Mayville 56, Campbellsport 39

McDonell Central 51, Fall Creek 32

Mellen 44, Washburn 37

Menomonie 61, New Richmond 41

Mishicot 71, Manitowoc Lutheran 49

Muskego 51, Mukwonago 40

New London 64, Green Bay East 17

Newman Catholic 34, Abbotsford 32

Oak Creek 92, Racine Horlick 20

Oostburg 73, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41

Reedsville 53, Hilbert 40

Rhinelander 77, Northland Pines 36

Saint Francis 35, SWCHA 25

Shullsburg 41, Potosi/Cassville 30

Slinger 81, Port Washington 55

South Shore 70, Mercer 33

St. Marys Springs 63, Lomira 48

Watertown 53, Waunakee 44

Waukesha North 52, Waukesha South 36

Waupun 44, Berlin 23

Wausau West 56, Merrill 43

Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 37

West De Pere 67, Xavier 63

Westfield Area 72, Lodi 26

Whitefish Bay 70, West Bend West 64

Whitewater 43, Jefferson 36

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Bonduel 49

