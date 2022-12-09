The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic Memorial 58, Oconomowoc 44

D.C. Everest 94, Wausau East 69

Hillsboro 59, New Lisbon 47

Hudson 47, River Falls 37

Kenosha Indian Trail 66, Kenosha Tremper 60

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 72, Catholic Central 32

Lake Holcombe 79, Winter 70

Mineral Point 54, Iowa-Grant 43

Nekoosa 81, Greenwood 41

Northland Lutheran 53, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 33

Pulaski 75, Sheboygan South 47

Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Martin Luther 48

Saint Francis 83, SWCHA 59

Saint Thomas More 86, The Prairie School 53

Waterford 59, Delavan-Darien 31

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 63, Rock County Christian 28

Whitefish Bay 54, West Bend West 29

___

