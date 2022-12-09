The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61
Assumption 72, Chequamegon 8
Drummond 50, Hurley 45
Grantsburg 61, Webster 38
Lakeland 71, Ladysmith 37
Muskego 51, Mukwonago 40
New London 64, Green Bay East 17
Newman Catholic 34, Abbotsford 32
Oak Creek 92, Racine Horlick 20
Reedsville 53, Hilbert 40
Slinger 81, Port Washington 55
Watertown 53, Waunakee 44
Waupun 44, Berlin 23
Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 37
West De Pere 67, Xavier 63
Westfield Area 72, Lodi 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..