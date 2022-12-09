By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (10-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is eighth in the league averaging 29.5 points per game.

The Bucks are 8-1 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 2.7.

The Trail Blazers are 6-2 on the road. Portland ranks fifth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.4% as a team from downtown this season. Shaedon Sharpe leads them shooting 51.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Josh Hart is averaging eight points, 7.9 rebounds and four assists for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.7 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 106.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (hamstring), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: day to day (calf), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.