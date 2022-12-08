The Associated Press

Mayville running back Blake Schraufnagel was named Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football. And Columbus High School football coach Andrew Selgrad has been named Wisconsin Associated Press High School Football Coach of the Year. The 2022 AP All-State Football Team was announced on Thursday. The selections are made by a statewide media panel.

