The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fall River 73, Pardeeville 72

Fort Atkinson 65, Whitewater 41

Kenosha Christian Life 60, Westlake, Ill. 51

Lakes Community, Ill. 51, Wilmot Union 43

Lourdes Academy 54, Oakfield 41

McFarland 76, Brodhead 64

Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 61, Milwaukee School of Languages 52

Waterford 47, Oak Creek 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..