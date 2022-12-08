APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a woman after he was identified using “familial DNA searching” to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect. WLUK-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin, reports Thursday that Gene C. Meyer has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon in the killing of 60-year-old Betty Rolf. Meyer currently lives in Eatonville, Washington where he was arrested Wednesday. He previously lived in Wisconsin, but police say he fled the state after the slaying.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.