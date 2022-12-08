The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 65, Gilmanton 39

Amery 46, Barron 26

Aquinas 65, Mauston 54

Argyle 70, Monticello 54

Athens 59, Stratford 54

Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 32

Augustine Prep 49, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24

Barneveld 79, Juda 18

Bay Port 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 56

Big Foot 77, Whitewater 32

Black Hawk 53, Weston 38

Brodhead 72, East Troy 63

Brookfield Academy 73, St. John’s NW Military Academy 58

Brown Deer 71, Greendale 66

Cadott 53, Abbotsford 41

Central Wisconsin Christian 67, Hustisford 31

Clear Lake 60, Northwood 33

Clintonville 58, Luxemburg-Casco 39

Denmark 46, Freedom 35

Dominican 99, Racine Lutheran 73

Drummond 63, Bayfield 43

Durand 44, Colfax 40

Edgerton 53, Jefferson 50

Elk Mound 45, Mondovi 39

Elmwood/Plum City 61, Glenwood City 45

Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Oconto Falls 27

Green Bay Southwest 77, Menasha 52

Greenfield 69, Shorewood 45

Hillsboro 68, De Soto 47

Howards Grove 65, Random Lake 54

Hurley 66, Butternut 16

Janesville Craig 74, Janesville Parker 58

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Living Word Lutheran 24

Kewaskum 47, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44

Kohler 67, Sheboygan Christian 50

Lake Country Lutheran 74, Messmer 59

Lakeland 67, Three Lakes 38

Lakeside Lutheran 66, Milton 56

Lincoln 62, Independence 43

Madison La Follette 87, Janesville Craig 68

Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Mishicot 33

Marathon 64, Rhinelander 12

McDonell Central 61, Columbus Catholic 60

McFarland 59, Evansville 20

Mellen 68, South Shore 55

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Blair-Taylor 47

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 63, Milwaukee Juneau 62

Milwaukee Golda Meir 74, Milwaukee Vincent 51

New Berlin West 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

Onalaska 88, Caledonia, Minn. 60

Oostburg 51, Cedar Grove-Belgium 32

Pacelli 49, Rosholt 37

Pecatonica 44, Albany 38, OT

Pewaukee 80, West Allis Central 58

Potosi 63, Cassville 42

Prairie Farm 64, Flambeau 54

Reedsville 53, Hilbert 32

Richland Center 60, Highland 49

River Ridge 63, Benton 55

Saint Croix Central 80, Stanley-Boyd 75

Salam School 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 38

Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Ozaukee 72

Shoreland Lutheran 59, University School of Milwaukee 41

Shullsburg 52, Belmont 32

Siren 58, Turtle Lake 41

Somerset 81, Regis 44

South Milwaukee 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 69

Spring Valley 62, Boyceville 51

St. Mary Catholic 83, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 72

Stockbridge 58, Chesterton 31

Turner 89, Clinton 55

Unity 55, Siren 24

Washburn 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 29

Waupaca 68, Marinette 56

Waupun 77, Berlin 41

Whitehall 85, Cochrane-Fountain City 83

Whitnall 69, Cudahy 57

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Valley Christian 24

Winneconne 75, Ripon 73

Winter 90, Gilman 78

Wisconsin Lutheran 88, Pius XI Catholic 78

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..