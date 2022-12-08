The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 66, Port Edwards 11

Altoona 57, Bloomer 52

Amherst 47, Shiocton 34

Appleton East 64, Sheboygan North 49

Arcadia 54, Viroqua 28

Badger 58, Delavan-Darien 44

Baraboo 45, Mauston 30

Bay Port 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 35

Brillion 40, Sheboygan Falls 39

Cameron 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Hustisford 28

Chesterton 30, Stockbridge 22

Coleman 61, Wausaukee 41

Cuba City 86, Southwestern 28

De Pere 43, Green Bay Preble 29

Dominican 52, Racine Lutheran 33

Eau Claire North 65, Chippewa Falls 50

Edgerton 54, Big Foot 24

Elkhorn Area 51, Westosha Central 37

Florence 76, Goodman/Pembine 19

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 43, Gibraltar 33

Green Bay Southwest 54, Ashwaubenon 49

Greendale 68, Brown Deer 66

Hayward 48, Ashland 33

Hillsboro 66, Brookwood 28

Hortonville 72, Oshkosh North 33

Iowa-Grant 55, Fennimore 54

La Crescent, Minn. 52, Luther 47

Ladysmith 63, Spooner 13

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Heritage Christian 32

Lancaster 39, Dodgeville 36

Lincoln 65, Neillsville 39

Madison East 71, Beloit Memorial 50

Marshfield 66, Merrill 35

Middleton 69, Janesville Parker 22

Mineral Point 52, Darlington 49

New Berlin West 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

New Holstein 58, Roncalli 16

Niagara 50, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Nicolet 64, West Allis Central 46

Notre Dame 92, Sheboygan North 34

Oconto 54, Algoma 51

Oneida Nation 49, Crivitz 43

Pacelli 49, Rosholt 37

Peshtigo 71, Sturgeon Bay 29

Pewaukee 63, West Allis Central 22

Poynette 58, Wisconsin Heights 54

Prairie Farm 64, Flambeau 54

Prairie du Chien 50, Platteville 39

Pulaski 44, Sheboygan South 36

Reedsburg Area 57, Wisconsin Dells 45

River Valley 48, Richland Center 47

Riverdale 61, Boscobel 55

Royall 57, Hillsboro 52

Royall 58, Cashton 51

Salam School 57, Saint Joan Antida 6

Sevastopol 46, Shiocton 29

Sevastopol 53, Southern Door 51

Shiocton 44, Wild Rose 41

Shoreland Lutheran 77, Racine Case 58

Shorewood 69, Greenfield 62

Siren 43, Unity 40

Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26

South Milwaukee 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 36

St. Croix Falls 76, Northwestern 73

Sun Prairie West 83, Madison Memorial 34

Thorp 51, Cornell 48

Turtle Lake 56, Shell Lake 29

Turtle Lake 64, Siren 38

Valders 60, Kiel 53

Verona Area 88, Janesville Craig 52

Warren, Ill. 72, Juda 44

Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 22

West Salem 62, Black River Falls 17

Westby 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25

Wilmot Union 56, Burlington 54

Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Pius XI Catholic 51

Wonewoc-Center 66, New Lisbon 41

___

