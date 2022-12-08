The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 64, Sheboygan North 49

Chesterton 30, Stockbridge 22

Edgerton 54, Big Foot 24

Florence 76, Goodman/Pembine 19

Ladysmith 63, Spooner 13

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Heritage Christian 32

Marshfield 66, Merrill 35

New Holstein 58, Roncalli 16

Niagara 50, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Nicolet 64, West Allis Central 46

Pewaukee 63, West Allis Central 22

Royall 57, Hillsboro 52

Salam School 57, Saint Joan Antida 6

Sevastopol 46, Shiocton 29

Shiocton 44, Wild Rose 41

Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26

Thorp 51, Cornell 48

Turtle Lake 64, Siren 38

Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 22

Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Pius XI Catholic 51

