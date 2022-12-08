The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 64, Sheboygan North 49
Chesterton 30, Stockbridge 22
Edgerton 54, Big Foot 24
Florence 76, Goodman/Pembine 19
Ladysmith 63, Spooner 13
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Heritage Christian 32
Marshfield 66, Merrill 35
New Holstein 58, Roncalli 16
Niagara 50, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13
Nicolet 64, West Allis Central 46
Pewaukee 63, West Allis Central 22
Royall 57, Hillsboro 52
Salam School 57, Saint Joan Antida 6
Sevastopol 46, Shiocton 29
Shiocton 44, Wild Rose 41
Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26
Thorp 51, Cornell 48
Turtle Lake 64, Siren 38
Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 22
Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54
Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Pius XI Catholic 51
