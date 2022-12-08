The Associated Press

Mayville running back Blake Schraufnagel is Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football in 2022. Schraufnagel finished third in the state in rushing with 2,610 yards and had 40 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry for Mayville, which was 13-1 this season. Mayville coach Scott Hilber called Schraufnagel “incredibly coachable” and noted he’s a letter winner in four sports as well as No. 1 in his class academically. Schraufnagel was earlier named Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Small School offensive player of the year.

