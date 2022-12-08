The Associated Press

Columbus High School football coach Andrew Selgrad has been named Wisconsin Associated Press High School Football Coach of the Year. Selgrad received the honor after leading Columbus to a WIAA Division 4 championship this year, over Waukesha Catholic Memorial. There were snowy conditions as Capitol Conference champion Columbus rallied for a 23-21 victory last month, completing an undefeated 14-0 season. Selgrad said being named Coach of the Year is an overwhelming and surreal. He said this season was “fantastic.”

