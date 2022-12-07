MILWAUKEE — A new health risk survey shows that more than half of Wisconsin high school seniors questioned in the fall of 2021 reported having significant problems with feeling very anxious, nervous, tense, scared or like something bad was going to happen. The CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey also shows rising numbers of students reported symptoms of depression, self-harm and thoughts of suicide. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that the results are the first picture of Wisconsin students’ mental health since the onset of the pandemic. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey goes out every two years to a sample of schools across the country selected to inform county, state and national reports.

