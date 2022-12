The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fall River 73, Pardeeville 72

Fort Atkinson 65, Whitewater 41

Lakes Community, Ill. 51, Wilmot Union 43

Lourdes Academy 54, Oakfield 41

McFarland 76, Brodhead 64

Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 61, Milwaukee School of Languages 52

Waterford 47, Oak Creek 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..