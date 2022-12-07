By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

A study has found that the racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again. The gap is now the smallest in its history. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida says the overall Graduation Success Rate for bowl-bound teams in 2022 has reached an all-time high of 83%. Improvements for Black football players slightly outpaced those of white players. Institute director Richard Lapchick says the shrinking gap is positive news, but more must be done.

