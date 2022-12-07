MILWAUKEE — A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Michael Liu on battery and other charges Nov. 30. The Will County Sheriff’s Department says he traveled the next day to Crete, Illinois. There he allegedly fired shots into the home of the in-laws, broke in and stabbed them both. They are expected to recover. Dorow is one of four candidates in the race for the state’s high court.

