GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 54, Prentice 47
Amery 65, Boyceville 40
Antigo 60, Marinette 53
Appleton East 64, Sheboygan North 49
Appleton North 42, Stevens Point 41
Aquinas 82, Tomah 54
Assumption 46, Edgar 34
Athens 71, Rib Lake 17
Auburndale 61, Newman Catholic 37
Augusta 45, Melrose-Mindoro 28
Augustine Prep 47, University Lake/Trinity 37
Bangor 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28
Beaver Dam 54, Sauk Prairie 34
Belleville 54, Lodi 42
Boscobel 57, Highland 36
Brodhead 58, Clinton 25
Brookfield East 55, Wauwatosa East 49
Burlington 60, Badger 57
Cadott 68, Stanley-Boyd 26
Cambria-Friesland 72, Montello 40
Cambridge 66, Watertown Luther Prep 41
Cashton 43, Independence 27
Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 32
Central Wisconsin Christian 43, Heritage Christian 23
Chesterton 46, Bader Hillel 9
Clayton 61, Bruce 13
Cornell 61, Birchwood 35
DeForest 82, Portage 11
Dodgeville 56, Darlington 52
Dominican 56, Shoreland Lutheran 21
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 44, Alma/Pepin 33
Edgerton 54, Big Foot 23
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 49
Evansville 44, Clinton 33
Evansville 51, Turner 40
Ewen – Trout Creek, Mich. 51, Northland Pines 24
Faith Christian 46, Saint Joan Antida 15
Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 49
Fall River 58, Princeton/Green Lake 41
Florence 66, Tomahawk 36
Fort Atkinson 55, Monroe 30
Franklin 56, Lake Country Lutheran 41
Freedom 62, Denmark 35
Galena, Ill. 56, Southwestern 26
Germantown 78, Menomonee Falls 66
Gilman 53, Colby 44
Grafton 53, Port Washington 39
Grantsburg 71, Frederic 40
Green Bay Preble 57, Pacelli 50
Gresham Community 62, Stockbridge 20
Hamilton 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 54
Homestead 89, Nicolet 39
Howards Grove 61, Sheboygan Christian 41
Hurley 74, Butternut 30
Hustisford 59, Valley Christian 42
Iola-Scandinavia 78, Nekoosa 8
Ithaca 49, La Farge 43
Ithaca 69, Weston 24
Jefferson 31, East Troy 30
Johnson Creek 38, Parkview 34
Kenosha Christian Life 74, Messmer 27
Kenosha Tremper 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 45
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 70, Plymouth 42
Kickapoo 46, Seneca 31
Kiel 56, Kewaunee 44
La Farge/Youth Initiative 67, North Crawford 39
Laconia 74, Omro 48
Lake Mills 54, Catholic Memorial 39
Lakeland 79, Ashland 34
Living Word Lutheran 72, Saint Francis 28
Luxemburg-Casco 58, Clintonville 46
Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Kohler 59
Martin Luther 75, Saint Thomas More 41
Mauston 55, Necedah 26
McDonell Central 74, Thorp 20
McFarland 67, Brodhead 58
Menomonie 72, Medford Area 42
Milw. Washington 52, Chesterton 33
Monona Grove 63, Mount Horeb 25
Muskego 66, Kenosha Bradford 58
Neillsville 81, Greenwood 20
New Auburn 44, Flambeau 28
New London 49, Seymour 36
North Fond du Lac 71, Campbellsport 27
Oak Creek 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 45
Oakfield 66, Horicon 30
Oostburg 54, St. Mary Catholic 52
Oregon 75, Milton 29
Oshkosh North 43, Manitowoc Lincoln 40
Oshkosh West 67, Pulaski 43
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Regis 48
Pardeeville 51, Markesan 41
Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31
Pewaukee 49, Germantown 44
Phillips 85, Chequamegon 25
Platteville 58, Mineral Point 50
Prairie Farm 96, Winter 32
Prairie du Chien 62, Fennimore 22
Prescott 60, Altoona 54
Racine Horlick 48, Waukesha South 47
Racine Lutheran 49, Catholic Central 26
Randolph 80, Rio 47
Random Lake 59, Reedsville 47
Reedsburg Area 70, Waunakee 52
River Valley 60, Riverdale 48
Rosholt 59, Northland Lutheran 39
Sheboygan Falls 57, Sheboygan South 41
Shell Lake 49, Webster 41
Shiocton 55, Oconto 50
Slinger 72, West Bend East 63
Solon Springs 63, Mercer 55
Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26
South Shore 50, Mellen 30
Sparta 69, Holmen 42
Spencer 38, Owen-Withee 30
St. Marys Springs 60, Mayville 30
Stratford 44, Marathon 34
Superior 88, Hermantown, Minn. 42
Turner 60, Whitewater 52
Turtle Lake 64, Siren 38
Union Grove 40, Elkhorn Area 31
Unity 47, Northwood 36
Washburn 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 27
Waterloo 62, Parkview 46
Waterloo 64, Poynette 61
Watertown 44, Baraboo 34
Waukesha West 57, Brookfield Central 47
Waupun 50, Ripon 33
Waupun 70, Winneconne 43
Wausau West 53, Eau Claire North 38
Wauwatosa West 60, Milwaukee DSHA 45
Wauzeka-Steuben 61, De Soto 13
Wayland Academy 52, Dodgeland 43
West De Pere 66, Shawano 32
Westby 54, Richland Center 25
Westfield Area 52, Marshall 25
Westosha Central 61, Wilmot Union 53
Whitefish Bay 63, Hartford Union 48
Whitehall 57, Plum City 44
Whitnall 56, Waukesha North 41
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Lomira 34
Winneconne 47, Berlin 46
Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, University School of Milwaukee 47
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, D.C. Everest 40
Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 34
Xavier 49, Menasha 43
