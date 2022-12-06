The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 70, Rosholt 18
Altoona 72, Stanley-Boyd 63
Appleton North 77, Green Bay Preble 60
Appleton West 78, Plymouth 70
Aquinas 76, Holmen 67
Argyle 65, Pecatonica 53
Ashwaubenon 57, Wausau West 40
Badger 40, South Milwaukee 38
Baldwin-Woodville 60, Somerset 54
Bangor 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58
Barneveld 57, Monticello 53
Barron 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47
Bay Port 68, Appleton North 50
Belleville 62, Darlington 60
Benton 54, Shullsburg 46
Big Foot 56, Delavan-Darien 35
Bonduel 56, Amherst 51
Bowler 75, Stockbridge 46
Brillion 81, Two Rivers 55
Burlington 68, Mukwonago 57
Cameron 77, St. Croix Falls 66
Cashton 65, Viroqua 28
Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 60, OT
Cedarburg 74, West Bend West 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 77, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 67
Coleman 59, Lena 20
Colfax 69, Mondovi 59
Cornell 52, Birchwood 40
Crivitz 77, Saint Thomas Aquinas 9
Cudahy 58, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37
De Pere 82, Pulaski 51
Dominican 97, Shoreland Lutheran 52
Durand 66, Boyceville 54
Eau Claire Memorial 68, Marshfield 66
Edgewood 47, Evansville 40
Ellsworth 62, Amery 33
Fennimore 47, Prairie du Chien 36
Flambeau 58, New Auburn 42
Florence 60, Gillett 45
Fond du Lac 66, Bay Port 45
Germantown 75, Menomonee Falls 39
Grafton 76, Port Washington 58
Grantsburg 51, Frederic 45
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Algoma 45
Greenfield 73, Elkhorn Area 49
Hamilton 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 44
Hayward 48, Spooner 36
Homestead 80, Nicolet 67
Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Christian 50
Hudson 64, Superior 51
Janesville Craig 76, Beloit Memorial 60
Janesville Parker 70, Madison Memorial 58
Kewaskum 62, North Fond du Lac 36
Kewaunee 67, Gibraltar 46
Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 26
Kohler 88, Manitowoc Lutheran 78
La Crosse Central 70, Eau Claire North 54
Laconia 61, Berlin 53
Lake Mills 77, Sauk Prairie 71
Laona-Wabeno 58, Crandon 51
Madison La Follette 85, Sun Prairie 71
Marathon 58, Neillsville 51
Marquette University 63, Wauwatosa West 56
Marshall 49, Jefferson 34
Mayville 55, Living Word Lutheran 49
Medford Area 74, New Richmond 73
Middleton 81, Madison East 53
Milton 74, Monroe 67
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73, Milwaukee Riverside University 63
Milwaukee Hamilton 69, Milwaukee King 57
Milwaukee Lutheran 87, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79
Milwaukee Madison 68, Milw. Bay View 66
Mineral Point 53, River Valley 29
Monona Grove 71, Columbus 70
Mosinee 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45
Nekoosa 61, Necedah 54
New Lisbon 73, Weston 46
Nicolet 62, Slinger 24
Northwestern 82, Ladysmith 73
Notre Dame 67, Appleton East 65
Oneida Nation 61, Niagara 40
Oregon 72, Dodgeville 56
Ozaukee 66, Mishicot 43
Pacelli 84, Tri-County 24
Peshtigo 65, Southern Door 55
Pittsville 59, Abbotsford 22
Port Edwards 84, Wild Rose 49
Portage 60, Poynette 49
Potosi 59, Highland 34
Prairie Farm 84, Winter 55
Prentice 88, Tomahawk 48
Prescott 83, Saint Croix Central 60
Racine Lutheran 55, Catholic Central 43
Racine Lutheran 61, Shorewood 49
Racine St. Catherine’s 68, The Prairie School 38
Reedsville 75, Sevastopol 31
Rice Lake 67, La Crosse Logan 55
River Falls 51, St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 45
River Ridge 78, Cassville 39
Roncalli 56, New Holstein 50
Royall 53, Riverdale 42
Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Valley Christian 28
Saint Thomas More 71, Martin Luther 68
Shawano 83, Menasha 48
Sheboygan Area Luth. 88, Hilbert 39
Shiocton 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 74
Shorewood 86, Milwaukee South 47
Solon Springs 76, Mercer 23
Spring Valley 64, Elmwood/Plum City 33
St. Mary Catholic 91, Oostburg 76
Stevens Point 60, Chippewa Falls 59
Stoughton 51, Union Grove 46
Sturgeon Bay 74, Oconto 70
Suring 70, Wausaukee 35
Tigerton 59, White Lake 23
Tomah 55, Black River Falls 44
Unity 61, Northwood 45
University Lake/Trinity 44, Augustine Prep 41
Valders 64, Chilton 58
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 70, Milw. Academy of Excellence 32
Waukesha North 64, Watertown 42
Wausau East 78, Rhinelander 70
Wautoma 66, Winneconne 63
Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Iowa-Grant 45
West Allis Central 65, Kenosha Bradford 48
West Bend East 60, Slinger 42
West De Pere 70, Green Bay East 26
West Salem 97, Luther 88
Westby 61, Brookwood 47
Westosha Central 78, Racine Park 45
Whitefish Bay 58, Hartford Union 55
Wisconsin Dells 67, Reedsburg Area 66
Wisconsin Heights 72, Lancaster 61
Wisconsin Lutheran 87, Neenah 48
Xavier 57, Seymour 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oshkosh West vs. Adams-Friendship, ppd.
