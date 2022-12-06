The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 54, Prentice 47

Amery 65, Boyceville 40

Antigo 60, Marinette 53

Appleton North 42, Stevens Point 41

Aquinas 82, Tomah 54

Athens 71, Rib Lake 17

Auburndale 61, Newman Catholic 37

Augusta 45, Melrose-Mindoro 28

Augustine Prep 47, University Lake/Trinity 37

Bangor 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28

Beaver Dam 54, Sauk Prairie 34

Belleville 54, Lodi 42

Boscobel 57, Highland 36

Brodhead 58, Clinton 25

Burlington 60, Badger 57

Cadott 68, Stanley-Boyd 26

Cambria-Friesland 72, Montello 40

Cambridge 66, Watertown Luther Prep 41

Cashton 43, Independence 27

Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 32

Central Wisconsin Christian 43, Heritage Christian 23

Chesterton 46, Bader Hillel 9

Cornell 61, Birchwood 35

DeForest 82, Portage 11

Dodgeville 56, Darlington 52

Dominican 56, Shoreland Lutheran 21

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 44, Alma/Pepin 33

Edgerton 54, Big Foot 23

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 49

Evansville 44, Clinton 33

Evansville 51, Turner 40

Ewen – Trout Creek, Mich. 51, Northland Pines 24

Faith Christian 46, Saint Joan Antida 15

Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 49

Fall River 58, Princeton/Green Lake 41

Florence 66, Tomahawk 36

Fort Atkinson 55, Monroe 30

Franklin 56, Lake Country Lutheran 41

Freedom 62, Denmark 35

Galena, Ill. 56, Southwestern 26

Germantown 78, Menomonee Falls 66

Grafton 53, Port Washington 39

Grantsburg 71, Frederic 40

Green Bay Preble 57, Pacelli 50

Gresham Community 62, Stockbridge 20

Hamilton 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 54

Homestead 89, Nicolet 39

Howards Grove 61, Sheboygan Christian 41

Hurley 74, Butternut 30

Hustisford 59, Valley Christian 42

Iola-Scandinavia 78, Nekoosa 8

Ithaca 49, La Farge 43

Ithaca 69, Weston 24

Jefferson 31, East Troy 30

Johnson Creek 38, Parkview 34

Kenosha Christian Life 74, Messmer 27

Kenosha Tremper 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 45

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 70, Plymouth 42

Kickapoo 46, Seneca 31

Kiel 56, Kewaunee 44

Laconia 74, Omro 48

Lake Mills 54, Catholic Memorial 39

Lakeland 79, Ashland 34

Living Word Lutheran 72, Saint Francis 28

Luxemburg-Casco 58, Clintonville 46

Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Kohler 59

Martin Luther 75, Saint Thomas More 41

Mauston 55, Necedah 26

McDonell Central 74, Thorp 20

McFarland 67, Brodhead 58

Menomonie 72, Medford Area 42

Milw. Washington 52, Chesterton 33

Muskego 66, Kenosha Bradford 58

New Auburn 44, Flambeau 28

New London 49, Seymour 36

Oak Creek 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

Oakfield 66, Horicon 30

Oostburg 54, St. Mary Catholic 52

Oregon 75, Milton 29

Oshkosh North 43, Manitowoc Lincoln 40

Oshkosh West 67, Pulaski 43

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Regis 48

Pardeeville 51, Markesan 41

Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31

Pewaukee 49, Germantown 44

Phillips 85, Chequamegon 25

Platteville 58, Mineral Point 50

Prairie Farm 96, Winter 32

Prairie du Chien 62, Fennimore 22

Prescott 60, Altoona 54

Racine Horlick 48, Waukesha South 47

Racine Lutheran 49, Catholic Central 26

Randolph 80, Rio 47

Random Lake 59, Reedsville 47

Reedsburg Area 70, Waunakee 52

River Valley 60, Riverdale 48

Rosholt 59, Northland Lutheran 39

Sheboygan Falls 57, Sheboygan South 41

Shiocton 55, Oconto 50

Slinger 72, West Bend East 63

Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26

South Shore 50, Mellen 30

Spencer 38, Owen-Withee 30

St. Marys Springs 60, Mayville 30

Stratford 44, Marathon 34

Superior 88, Hermantown, Minn. 42

Turner 60, Whitewater 52

Union Grove 40, Elkhorn Area 31

Unity 47, Northwood 36

Washburn 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 27

Waterloo 62, Parkview 46

Waterloo 64, Poynette 61

Watertown 44, Baraboo 34

Waukesha West 57, Brookfield Central 47

Waupun 50, Ripon 33

Waupun 70, Winneconne 43

Wausau West 53, Eau Claire North 38

Wauwatosa West 60, Milwaukee DSHA 45

Wauzeka-Steuben 61, De Soto 13

Wayland Academy 52, Dodgeland 43

West De Pere 66, Shawano 32

Westby 54, Richland Center 25

Westfield Area 52, Marshall 25

Westosha Central 61, Wilmot Union 53

Whitefish Bay 63, Hartford Union 48

Whitehall 57, Plum City 44

Whitnall 56, Waukesha North 41

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Lomira 34

Winneconne 47, Berlin 46

Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, D.C. Everest 40

Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 34

Xavier 49, Menasha 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..