CHICAGO — Led by Braden Norris’ 18 points, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 70-46 on Tuesday night. Cade Meyer led the Phoenix in scoring, finishing with 15 points. The Ramblers improved to 4-5 with the victory and the Phoenix fell to 1-8.

