The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 57, Two Rivers 49

Barron 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31

Brookwood 45, North Crawford 39

Cadott 77, Cornell 27

Coleman 63, Oneida Nation 23

Columbus 64, Cambridge 33

Crandon 48, Laona-Wabeno 46

Cuba City 62, Belmont 48

Delavan-Darien 61, Waterford 52

Durand 48, Baldwin-Woodville 24

Edgewood 74, Milton 46

Ellsworth 61, Merrill 33

Fall Creek 61, Mondovi 42

Gillett 46, Saint Thomas Aquinas 7

Greenfield 67, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 38

Kaukauna 62, De Pere 28

La Crosse Logan 73, Arcadia 61

Lena 54, Suring 45

Lourdes Academy 65, North Fond du Lac 26

Loyal 44, Owen-Withee 39

Luxemburg-Casco 38, Kewaunee 37

Menomonie 50, Rice Lake 44

Messmer 68, Milwaukee South 25

Milwaukee North 19, Milw. Academy of Excellence 16

Milwaukee School of Languages 69, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 13

NE Wis. Christian Home School 53, Bowler 42

Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24

New Berlin West 69, South Milwaukee 36

New Glarus 71, Lancaster 43

New Lisbon 74, Pittsville 43

Niagara 54, Wausaukee 40

Nicolet 64, West Allis Central 46

Pecatonica 63, Benton 52

Racine Lutheran 56, Racine Case 48

Saint Croix Central 39, New Richmond 35

Sevastopol 55, Roncalli 37

Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Hilbert 15

St. Croix Falls 74, Cameron 41

Watertown 65, Portage 19

Westfield Area 62, Edgewood 38

Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Marion 9

Whitnall 73, Brown Deer 49

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 77, Three Lakes 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..