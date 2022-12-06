By BRIAN WITTE, SCOTT BAUER and JAMES POLLARD

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government. The Republican governor announced the decision on Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state. He says the emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit the use of the platforms is needed, because they may be involved in cyber-espionage, surveillance of government entities and inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information. Under the directive, state agencies must remove any of these products from state networks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.