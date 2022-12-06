MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jim Leonhard says he won’t be back on Wisconsin’s staff next season. The longtime defensive coordinator has been part of Wisconsin’s coaching staff since 2016. He went 4-3 as the Badgers’ interim coach this season following the firing of Paul Chryst. Leonhard had said he hoped to get the permanent job. Instead, Wisconsin instead hired Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati. Leonhard says he will work as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator for the Badgers’ Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State.

