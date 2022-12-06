By JIM HOEHN

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points and Steven Crowl added 12 as Wisconsin handed No. 13 Maryland its first loss under coach Kevin Willard, 64-59. Wisconsin opened a 58-45 lead with a 13-point run, capped by Crowl’s two free throws with 3:46 remaining. The Badgers hung on despite making just 15 of 25 free throws in the second half and no field goals over the final 4:03. Jahmir Young scored 17 points and Julian Reese had 10 for Maryland, which entered averaging 80.8 points per game and outscoring opponents by 19.8.

