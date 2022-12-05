By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Anthony Davis is healthy. His numbers have never been healthier. And, not coincidentally, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing like the team they expected to be. With 99 points in his last two games — his most ever in a span of two regular-season contests — Davis is doing something that few in the league’s history have done before. He shot 40 for 57 from the floor in those games, his 44-point performance at Milwaukee on Friday followed by a 55-point outburst at Washington on Sunday.

