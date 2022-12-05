The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 57, Two Rivers 49
Barron 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31
Brookwood 45, North Crawford 39
Cadott 77, Cornell 27
Coleman 63, Oneida Nation 23
Columbus 64, Cambridge 33
Crandon 48, Laona-Wabeno 46
Cuba City 62, Belmont 48
Delavan-Darien 61, Waterford 52
Durand 48, Baldwin-Woodville 24
Edgewood 74, Milton 46
Ellsworth 61, Merrill 33
Fall Creek 61, Mondovi 42
Gillett 46, Saint Thomas Aquinas 7
Greenfield 67, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 38
Kaukauna 62, De Pere 28
La Crosse Logan 73, Arcadia 61
Lena 54, Suring 45
Lourdes Academy 65, North Fond du Lac 26
Loyal 44, Owen-Withee 39
Luxemburg-Casco 38, Kewaunee 37
Menomonie 50, Rice Lake 44
Messmer 68, Milwaukee South 25
Milwaukee North 19, Milw. Academy of Excellence 16
Milwaukee School of Languages 69, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 13
NE Wis. Christian Home School 53, Bowler 42
Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24
New Berlin West 69, South Milwaukee 36
New Glarus 71, Lancaster 43
New Lisbon 74, Pittsville 43
Niagara 54, Wausaukee 40
Pecatonica 63, Benton 52
Racine Lutheran 56, Racine Case 48
Saint Croix Central 39, New Richmond 35
Sevastopol 55, Roncalli 37
Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Hilbert 15
St. Croix Falls 74, Cameron 41
Watertown 65, Portage 19
Westfield Area 62, Edgewood 38
Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Marion 9
Whitnall 73, Brown Deer 49
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 77, Three Lakes 30
