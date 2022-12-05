The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barron 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31
Columbus 61, Cambridge 53
Edgewood 74, Milton 46
Ellsworth 61, Merrill 33
Lourdes Academy 65, North Fond du Lac 26
Loyal 44, Owen-Withee 39
Messmer 68, Milwaukee South 25
Milwaukee North 19, Milw. Academy of Excellence 16
Milwaukee School of Languages 69, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 13
Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24
Racine Lutheran 56, Racine Case 48
Watertown 65, Portage 19
Whitnall 73, Brown Deer 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
