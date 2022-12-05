By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is having issues at the foul line again. Not with his accuracy. It’s his timing. For the second time in three games, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star had a free throw taken away because he didn’t shoot it within the allotted 10 seconds. That’s a problem that has dogged him at various times throughout his career. For the season, Antetokounmpo is shooting a career-worst 62% from the foul line.

