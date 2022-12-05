By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is having issues at the foul line again. Not with his accuracy. It’s his timing. For the second time in his team’s last three games, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star had a free throw taken away because he didn’t shoot it within the allotted 10 seconds. That’s a problem that has dogged him at various times throughout his career. For the season, Antetokounmpo is shooting a career-worst 62% from the foul line.

