The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 75, Stevens Point 59

Arrowhead 81, Fond du Lac 68

Bay Port 68, Appleton North 50

Belleville 68, Lena-Winslow, Ill. 30

Benton 51, Dakota, Ill. 41

Blair-Taylor 84, Nekoosa 64

Brookwood 60, Kickapoo 52

Cameron 69, Edgar 34

Catholic Central 61, Parkview 45

Chesterton 59, Bader Hillel 47

Columbus 66, Platteville 36

De Pere 71, West De Pere 56

Durand 53, Saint Croix Central 37

Fennimore 62, River Valley 40

Forreston, Ill. 46, Shullsburg 44

Gibraltar 58, Laona-Wabeno 45

Gillett 68, Gresham Community 18

Greenfield 69, Oregon 46

Homestead 100, Milwaukee Hamilton 93

Janesville Craig 74, Janesville Parker 58

Kenosha Tremper 70, Milwaukee School of Languages 32

Kimberly 50, Hudson 34

La Crosse Logan 49, Reedsburg Area 47

Lakeside Lutheran 69, Milw. Washington 32

Madison East 87, Madison West 55

Madison Memorial 71, Madison La Follette 64

Merrill 42, La Crescent, Minn. 41

Middleton 86, Sun Prairie 56

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 76, Milwaukee Academy of Science 73

Milwaukee Lutheran 90, Grafton 82

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 72, Racine Horlick 53

Monroe 59, Elkhorn Area 52

Nicolet 62, Milwaukee King 53

Onalaska 78, Medford Area 69

Pewaukee 60, Oshkosh North 52

Pius XI Catholic 68, Franklin 65

Princeton/Green Lake 72, Valley Christian 32

Rio 65, Pecatonica 52

Saint Croix Central 67, Rush City, Minn. 53

Saint Thomas More 83, St. John’s NW Military Academy 26

Shawano 80, Pulaski 78

Shiocton 65, Coleman 53

Somerset 82, Spooner 41

Verona Area 84, Beloit Memorial 63

Watertown Luther Prep 41, Marshall 33

Wausau East 52, Green Bay East 39

Wauwatosa West 60, Milton 53

West Allis Nathan Hale 63, Mukwonago 62

Weyauwega-Fremont 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 57

Wisconsin Heights 49, Barneveld 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..