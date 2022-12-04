SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Lauren Park-Lane scored 17 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, Sidney Cooks added 23 and Seton Hall upset No. 24 Marquette 82-78, It was a game of runs and the Pirates had the last big one, scoring nine-straight late in the third quarter. Taking a 56-49 lead into the fourth quarter, playmaker Park-Lane took over for Seton Hall, making 4 of 6 shots and 9 of 12 free throws. She assisted on two of the three baskets she didn’t make to finish with seven helpers. She was 6 of 8 from the line in the last 49 seconds. Chloe Marotta scored 30 pointsand hauled down 12 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

