MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 22 points, Monika Cziano added 18 and No. 10 Iowa beat Wisconsin 102-71 in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams. Iowa stopped a two-game skid and beat the Badgers for the 26th straight time. Clark, a preseason All-American who came into the game as the nation’s scoring leader at 29 points per game, reached double figures in the first quarter with 12 points. The Hawkeyes are 6-3. Wisconsin is 3-7.

