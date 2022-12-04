MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her seventh career triple-double to break the Big Ten record in No. 10 Iowa’s 102-71 win over Wisconsin on Sunday. Clark surpassed the record of six career triple-doubles set by former Iowa player Samantha Logic, who achieved the feat from 2012-2015. Monika Cziano added 18 points for Iowa (6-3), which stopped a two-game skid and beat the Badgers (3-7) for the 26th straight time. It was the conference opener for both teams.

