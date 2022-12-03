The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 68, Edgewood 36

Boyceville 53, Thorp 49

Burlington 70, Racine Park 37

Colfax 42, Baldwin-Woodville 35

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 68, University Lake/Trinity 24

Ellsworth 61, Merrill 33

Fall Creek 61, Mondovi 42

Fennimore 63, River Valley 46

Hortonville 66, Minnetonka, Minn. 56

Kickapoo 58, Brookwood 29

Lake Mills 61, Randolph 55

Madison West 60, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 20

Marshfield 70, Sun Prairie 36

Mauston 72, La Crosse Logan 68

Menasha 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 31, Saint Joan Antida 30

Racine Lutheran 57, Racine Case 48

Regis 64, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Saint Croix Central 48, Spring Valley 21

Shullsburg 65, Seneca 29

Watertown 65, Portage 19

Wayland Academy 46, Horicon 39

Westosha Central 68, Racine Horlick 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..