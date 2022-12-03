The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton 51, Dakota, Ill. 41

Blair-Taylor 84, Nekoosa 64

Brookwood 60, Kickapoo 52

Cameron 69, Edgar 34

Columbus 66, Platteville 36

De Pere 71, West De Pere 56

Forreston, Ill. 46, Shullsburg 44

Gibraltar 58, Laona-Wabeno 45

Greenfield 69, Oregon 46

La Crosse Logan 49, Reedsburg Area 47

Lakeside Lutheran 69, Milw. Washington 32

Madison East 87, Madison West 55

Milwaukee Lutheran 90, Grafton 82

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 72, Racine Horlick 53

Monroe 59, Elkhorn Area 52

Pius XI Catholic 68, Franklin 65

Princeton/Green Lake 72, Valley Christian 32

Rio 65, Pecatonica 52

Shawano 80, Pulaski 78

Somerset 82, Spooner 41

Verona Area 84, Beloit Memorial 63

___

