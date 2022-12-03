The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 62, Auburndale 52

Algoma 40, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 24

Almond-Bancroft 54, Wild Rose 33

Amery 56, Grantsburg 34

Amherst 61, Weyauwega-Fremont 40

Ashland 54, Cumberland 15

Assumption 77, Phillips 66

Athens 59, Newman Catholic 15

Badger 75, Wilmot Union 55

Bangor 63, Wonewoc-Center 22

Barron 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31

Belleville 70, Benton 34

Blair-Taylor 66, Eleva-Strum 22

Bloomer 60, Thorp 47

Bonduel 58, Menominee Indian 19

Boscobel 58, Iowa-Grant 52

Brillion 57, Kiel 38

Brookfield East 65, Milwaukee DSHA 41

Burlington 42, Waterford 40

Cadott 90, Regis 51

Cashton 57, Necedah 21

Catholic Memorial 57, Muskego 40

Cedarburg 66, Hartford Union 56

Chilton 40, Sheboygan Falls 33

Cochrane-Fountain City 58, Augusta 47

Columbus 69, Mayville 22

Columbus Catholic 52, Spencer 35

Cuba City 49, Darlington 42

De Pere 42, Pulaski 32

Dominican 40, The Prairie School 38

Eau Claire North 54, Menomonie 40

Edgar 69, Rib Lake 23

Fall Creek 55, Osseo-Fairchild 46

Fond du Lac 78, Appleton West 34

Franklin 84, Racine Case 44

Freedom 73, Wrightstown 40

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41, Viroqua 25

Germantown 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 42

Green Bay Southwest 58, Green Bay Preble 49

Gresham Community 67, Northland Lutheran 51

Hamilton 82, Brookfield Central 59

Hayward 66, Spooner 21

Holmen 57, Tomah 44

Homestead 69, Whitefish Bay 49

Hudson 59, Eau Claire Memorial 43

Hurley 58, Washburn 33

Hustisford 34, Dodgeland 32

Independence 44, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 46

Kaukauna 61, Appleton North 59

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 57

Kenosha Tremper 75, Racine Horlick 20

Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha South 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 51

Kewaunee 55, Gibraltar 29

Kickapoo 70, De Soto 21

Lakeland 78, Medford Area 29

Lena 64, Crivitz 35

Lincoln 45, Alma/Pepin 38

Loyal 50, Greenwood 27

Madison East 81, Janesville Parker 37

Madison La Follette 65, Middleton 58

Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Sheboygan South 47

Marathon 64, Chequamegon 23

Markesan 61, Montello 28

Marshall 40, Lakeside Lutheran 31

Marshfield 69, La Crosse Central 53

Martin Luther 73, Lake Country Lutheran 48

McDonell Central 60, Stanley-Boyd 30

Melrose-Mindoro 65, Whitehall 55

Milwaukee Washington/Science/Collegiate 62, Milwaukee Northwest 28

Mineral Point 49, Fennimore 36

Monona Grove 77, Monroe 34

Mosinee 63, Antigo 51

Neenah 73, Appleton East 54

Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24

Neillsville 90, Gilman 41

New Berlin West 60, Greendale 45

New Holstein 73, Two Rivers 49

New Lisbon 46, Brookwood 44

New Richmond 64, River Falls 42

Northland Pines 39, Tomahawk 31

Northwestern 40, Ladysmith 29

Oak Creek 51, Kenosha Bradford 42

Oakfield 64, Wayland Academy 41

Oconto 82, Sturgeon Bay 40

Omro 61, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Oregon 72, Fort Atkinson 34

Osceola 60, Unity 32

Oshkosh West 59, Oshkosh North 48

Owen-Withee 62, Colby 59

Pacelli 57, Port Edwards 15

Pardeeville 68, Fall River 50

Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31

Pittsville 39, Rosholt 33

Pius XI Catholic 59, Greenfield 27

Platteville 56, Richland Center 39

Prairie du Chien 69, Dodgeville 53

Racine Park 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 50

Randolph 61, Cambria-Friesland 26

Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 42

Royall 57, Hillsboro 52

Seneca 47, Weston 34

Sheboygan North 58, Bay Port 56

Shell Lake 63, Birchwood 30

Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 36

Shorewood 60, South Milwaukee 32

Solon Springs 70, Mellen 57

South Shore 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 16

Southwestern 46, Riverdale 24

St. Croix Falls 71, Cameron 41

Stoughton 63, Mount Horeb 52

Sun Prairie 82, Beloit Memorial 43

Sun Prairie West 86, Janesville Craig 54

Union Grove 71, Westosha Central 29

University School of Milwaukee 63, Heritage Christian 29

Valders 70, Roncalli 44

Waukesha North 47, Mukwonago 43

Waukesha West 73, Muskego 49

Waukesha West 80, Oconomowoc 56

Waunakee 45, Baraboo 37

Wauwatosa East 62, Menomonee Falls 46

Wauwatosa West 71, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 36

West Bend East 60, Port Washington 49

West De Pere 90, Green Bay East 25

West Salem 60, Luther 33

Westby 62, Arcadia 34

Williams Bay 58, Parkview 56

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, West Allis Central 17

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Shiocton 31

Xavier 57, Seymour 33

