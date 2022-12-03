The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 51, Ellsworth 31

Aquinas 58, Prairie du Chien 36

Arcadia 65, Elk Mound 57

Assumption 77, Phillips 66

Auburndale 79, Abbotsford 28

Baldwin-Woodville 78, Amery 49

Baraboo 62, Westfield Area 25

Barneveld 65, Lancaster 53

Beaver Dam 64, Cudahy 56

Big Foot 74, Edgerton 65

Black River Falls 64, Independence 56

Brookfield Central 82, Milwaukee Riverside University 43

Brookfield East 77, Milw. Bay View 25

Bruce 84, Gilman 28

Cambridge 53, Lake Mills 50

Campbellsport 48, North Fond du Lac 37

Cedarburg 88, Hartford Union 84

Chippewa Falls 64, Rice Lake 60

Cornell 73, Butternut 32

D.C. Everest 58, Ashwaubenon 49

Durand 70, Saint Croix Central 59

East Troy 76, Whitewater 68

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46, Hilbert 36

Evansville 44, Jefferson 40

Florence 57, Elcho 35

Fond du Lac 76, Appleton West 56

Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Lake Country Lutheran 57

Franklin 76, Racine Case 60

Galena, Ill. 57, Potosi 55

Grafton 55, West Bend West 37

Greendale 73, Destiny 33

Heritage Christian 83, University School of Milwaukee 34

Holmen 66, Superior 60

Homestead 77, Whitefish Bay 70

Horicon 57, Waterloo 50

Howards Grove 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 40

Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 49

Iowa-Grant 67, Argyle 46

Kaukauna 79, Appleton North 50

Kenosha Christian Life 83, Saint Francis 78

Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Racine Park 65

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 48

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Plymouth 68

Kohler 91, Sheboygan Area Luth. 71

La Crosse Central 62, Marshfield 58

Laconia 73, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 46

Lakeside Lutheran 79, South Milwaukee 75, OT

Little Chute 51, Clintonville 34

Luxemburg-Casco 62, Oconto Falls 49

Marathon 73, Chequamegon 51

Marquette University 89, Brown Deer 47

Mayville 61, Lomira 42

McDonell Central 74, Spring Valley 67

McFarland 82, Clinton 54

Medford Area 82, Lakeland 72

Mellen 96, Winter 84

Menomonie 62, Eau Claire North 41

Mosinee 78, Antigo 43

Mount Horeb 72, Lodi 53

Mukwonago 73, Waukesha North 59

Muskego 50, Catholic Memorial 44

Neenah 81, Appleton East 68

Nicolet 62, Slinger 24

North Crawford 51, Westby 50

Northland Pines 58, Tomahawk 30

Oak Creek 83, Kenosha Bradford 47

Oostburg 73, Sheboygan Christian 48

Oshkosh North 70, Oshkosh West 48

Pius XI Catholic 63, Waterford 49

Portage 69, Adams-Friendship 51

Prairie Farm 51, Siren 42

Prentice 78, Stratford 59

Prescott 88, Somerset 68

Racine Horlick 77, Kenosha Tremper 69

Random Lake 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40

Reedsville 65, Mishicot 30

River Falls 57, New Richmond 51

Sauk Prairie 69, Wisconsin Dells 63

Sheboygan South 63, New Holstein 59

Shoreland Lutheran 75, Faith Christian 27

St. Marys Springs 82, Omro 62

Suring 51, Rosholt 39

The Prairie School 79, Augustine Prep 49

Three Lakes 43, Laona-Wabeno 32

Turner 80, Brodhead 62

Union Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 45

Waukesha South 71, Kettle Moraine 63

Waukesha West 60, Oconomowoc 53

Waupun 74, Ripon 70

Wayland Academy 88, Stockbridge 48

West Bend East 78, Port Washington 57

West Salem 90, Tomah 67

Williams Bay 59, Delavan-Darien 46

Wilmot Union 57, Racine Lutheran 55

Winneconne 54, Berlin 53

Wrightstown 42, Freedom 34

Xavier 94, Wautoma 64

