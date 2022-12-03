The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 51, Ellsworth 31
Aquinas 58, Prairie du Chien 36
Arcadia 65, Elk Mound 57
Assumption 77, Phillips 66
Auburndale 79, Abbotsford 28
Baldwin-Woodville 78, Amery 49
Baraboo 62, Westfield Area 25
Barneveld 65, Lancaster 53
Beaver Dam 64, Cudahy 56
Big Foot 74, Edgerton 65
Black River Falls 64, Independence 56
Brookfield Central 82, Milwaukee Riverside University 43
Brookfield East 77, Milw. Bay View 25
Bruce 84, Gilman 28
Cambridge 53, Lake Mills 50
Campbellsport 48, North Fond du Lac 37
Cedarburg 88, Hartford Union 84
Chippewa Falls 64, Rice Lake 60
Cornell 73, Butternut 32
D.C. Everest 58, Ashwaubenon 49
Durand 70, Saint Croix Central 59
East Troy 76, Whitewater 68
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46, Hilbert 36
Evansville 44, Jefferson 40
Florence 57, Elcho 35
Fond du Lac 76, Appleton West 56
Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Lake Country Lutheran 57
Franklin 76, Racine Case 60
Galena, Ill. 57, Potosi 55
Grafton 55, West Bend West 37
Greendale 73, Destiny 33
Heritage Christian 83, University School of Milwaukee 34
Holmen 66, Superior 60
Homestead 77, Whitefish Bay 70
Horicon 57, Waterloo 50
Howards Grove 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 40
Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 49
Iowa-Grant 67, Argyle 46
Kaukauna 79, Appleton North 50
Kenosha Christian Life 83, Saint Francis 78
Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Racine Park 65
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 48
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Plymouth 68
Kohler 91, Sheboygan Area Luth. 71
La Crosse Central 62, Marshfield 58
Laconia 73, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 46
Lakeside Lutheran 79, South Milwaukee 75, OT
Little Chute 51, Clintonville 34
Luxemburg-Casco 62, Oconto Falls 49
Marathon 73, Chequamegon 51
Marquette University 89, Brown Deer 47
Mayville 61, Lomira 42
McDonell Central 74, Spring Valley 67
McFarland 82, Clinton 54
Medford Area 82, Lakeland 72
Mellen 96, Winter 84
Menomonie 62, Eau Claire North 41
Mosinee 78, Antigo 43
Mount Horeb 72, Lodi 53
Mukwonago 73, Waukesha North 59
Muskego 50, Catholic Memorial 44
Neenah 81, Appleton East 68
Nicolet 62, Slinger 24
North Crawford 51, Westby 50
Northland Pines 58, Tomahawk 30
Oak Creek 83, Kenosha Bradford 47
Oostburg 73, Sheboygan Christian 48
Oshkosh North 70, Oshkosh West 48
Pius XI Catholic 63, Waterford 49
Portage 69, Adams-Friendship 51
Prairie Farm 51, Siren 42
Prentice 78, Stratford 59
Prescott 88, Somerset 68
Racine Horlick 77, Kenosha Tremper 69
Random Lake 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40
Reedsville 65, Mishicot 30
River Falls 57, New Richmond 51
Sauk Prairie 69, Wisconsin Dells 63
Sheboygan South 63, New Holstein 59
Shoreland Lutheran 75, Faith Christian 27
St. Marys Springs 82, Omro 62
Suring 51, Rosholt 39
The Prairie School 79, Augustine Prep 49
Three Lakes 43, Laona-Wabeno 32
Turner 80, Brodhead 62
Union Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 45
Waukesha South 71, Kettle Moraine 63
Waukesha West 60, Oconomowoc 53
Waupun 74, Ripon 70
Wayland Academy 88, Stockbridge 48
West Bend East 78, Port Washington 57
West Salem 90, Tomah 67
Williams Bay 59, Delavan-Darien 46
Wilmot Union 57, Racine Lutheran 55
Winneconne 54, Berlin 53
Wrightstown 42, Freedom 34
Xavier 94, Wautoma 64
___
