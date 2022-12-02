WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan King scored 23 points, Chloe Marotta had 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and No. 24 Marquette beat Georgetown 78-57 in a Big East Conference opener. Marquette has won 11 straight in the series and 14 of the past 15, including a 68-32 victory last season. Georgetown trails the series 25-4, with its last victory coming at home on Jan. 18, 2018. Liza Karlen added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Marquette. Marotta scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes as Marquette led 22-13. King scored eight points in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter, with her 3-pointer giving the Golden Eagles a 65-53 lead.

