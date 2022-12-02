MILWAUKEE — The former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director charged with fraudulently requesting military absentee ballots just days before last month’s election posted a $2,500 signature bond in her initial court appearance Friday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Kimberly Zapata was represented by an attorney from the Thomas More Society, a conservative law firm that helped former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election. Zapata has been out of custody since charges were filed against her early last month. She is charged with misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot.

