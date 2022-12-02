The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 62, Auburndale 52
Algoma 40, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 24
Almond-Bancroft 54, Wild Rose 33
Amherst 61, Weyauwega-Fremont 40
Ashland 54, Cumberland 15
Badger 75, Wilmot Union 55
Barron 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31
Belleville 70, Benton 34
Blair-Taylor 66, Eleva-Strum 22
Boscobel 58, Iowa-Grant 52
Brillion 57, Kiel 38
Brookfield East 65, Milwaukee DSHA 41
Burlington 42, Waterford 40
Cashton 57, Necedah 21
Catholic Memorial 57, Muskego 40
Cedarburg 66, Hartford Union 56
Chilton 40, Sheboygan Falls 33
Cochrane-Fountain City 58, Augusta 47
Columbus 69, Mayville 22
Cuba City 49, Darlington 42
De Pere 42, Pulaski 32
Eau Claire North 54, Menomonie 40
Fall Creek 55, Osseo-Fairchild 46
Fond du Lac 78, Appleton West 34
Franklin 84, Racine Case 44
Freedom 73, Wrightstown 40
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41, Viroqua 25
Green Bay Southwest 58, Green Bay Preble 49
Holmen 57, Tomah 44
Homestead 69, Whitefish Bay 49
Hurley 58, Washburn 33
Hustisford 34, Dodgeland 32
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 46
Kenosha Tremper 75, Racine Horlick 20
Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha South 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 51
Kewaunee 55, Gibraltar 29
Kickapoo 70, De Soto 21
Lakeland 78, Medford Area 29
Lena 64, Crivitz 35
Lincoln 45, Alma/Pepin 38
Loyal 50, Greenwood 27
Madison East 81, Janesville Parker 37
Madison La Follette 65, Middleton 58
Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Sheboygan South 47
Marathon 64, Chequamegon 23
Markesan 61, Montello 28
Marshall 40, Lakeside Lutheran 31
Marshfield 69, La Crosse Central 53
Martin Luther 73, Lake Country Lutheran 48
McDonell Central 60, Stanley-Boyd 30
Melrose-Mindoro 65, Whitehall 55
Milwaukee Washington/Science/Collegiate 62, Milwaukee Northwest 28
Mineral Point 49, Fennimore 36
Monona Grove 77, Monroe 34
Mosinee 63, Antigo 51
Neenah 73, Appleton East 54
Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24
Neillsville 90, Gilman 31
New Berlin West 60, Greendale 45
New Lisbon 46, Brookwood 44
Northland Pines 39, Tomahawk 31
Northwestern 40, Ladysmith 29
Oakfield 64, Wayland Academy 41
Oconto 82, Sturgeon Bay 40
Oregon 72, Fort Atkinson 34
Osceola 60, Unity 32
Oshkosh West 59, Oshkosh North 48
Pacelli 57, Port Edwards 15
Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31
Pittsville 39, Rosholt 33
Pius XI Catholic 59, Greenfield 27
Platteville 56, Richland Center 39
Racine Park 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 50
Randolph 61, Cambria-Friesland 26
Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 42
Seneca 47, Weston 34
Sheboygan North 58, Bay Port 56
Shell Lake 63, Birchwood 30
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 36
Shorewood 60, South Milwaukee 32
South Shore 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 16
Southwestern 46, Riverdale 24
Stoughton 63, Mount Horeb 52
Sun Prairie West 86, Janesville Craig 54
University School of Milwaukee 63, Heritage Christian 29
Valders 70, Roncalli 44
Waukesha West 73, Muskego 49
Waukesha West 80, Oconomowoc 56
Waunakee 45, Baraboo 37
Wauwatosa East 62, Menomonee Falls 46
Wauwatosa West 71, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 36
West Bend East 60, Port Washington 49
West De Pere 90, Green Bay East 25
West Salem 60, Luther 33
Westby 62, Arcadia 34
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, West Allis Central 17
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Shiocton 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..