The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 65, Elk Mound 57

Auburndale 79, Abbotsford 28

Baldwin-Woodville 78, Amery 49

Baraboo 62, Westfield Area 25

Big Foot 74, Edgerton 65

Brookfield Central 82, Milwaukee Riverside University 43

Brookfield East 77, Milw. Bay View 25

Bruce 84, Gilman 28

Cambridge 53, Lake Mills 50

Durand 70, Saint Croix Central 59

Galena, Ill. 57, Potosi 55

Grafton 55, West Bend West 37

Greendale 73, Destiny 33

Homestead 77, Whitefish Bay 70

Howards Grove 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 40

Hudson 51, Eau Claire Memorial 49

Iowa-Grant 67, Argyle 46

Kaukauna 79, Appleton North 50

Kohler 91, Sheboygan Area Luth. 71

La Crosse Central 62, Marshfield 58

Little Chute 51, Clintonville 34

Marathon 73, Chequamegon 51

McDonell Central 74, Spring Valley 67

McFarland 82, Clinton 54

Medford Area 82, Lakeland 72

Mellen 96, Winter 84

Menomonie 62, Eau Claire North 41

Mosinee 78, Antigo 43

Pius XI Catholic 63, Waterford 49

Portage 69, Adams-Friendship 51

Prairie Farm 51, Siren 42

Prescott 88, Somerset 68

Random Lake 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40

Sauk Prairie 69, Wisconsin Dells 63

Sheboygan South 63, New Holstein 59

Shoreland Lutheran 75, Faith Christian 27

Suring 51, Rosholt 39

Three Lakes 43, Laona-Wabeno 32

Waukesha West 60, Oconomowoc 53

Wayland Academy 88, Stockbridge 48

West Salem 90, Tomah 67

Wilmot Union 57, Racine Lutheran 55

Winneconne 54, Berlin 53

Wrightstown 42, Freedom 34

