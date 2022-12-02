The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 65, Elk Mound 57
Auburndale 79, Abbotsford 28
Baldwin-Woodville 78, Amery 49
Baraboo 62, Westfield Area 25
Big Foot 74, Edgerton 65
Brookfield Central 82, Milwaukee Riverside University 43
Brookfield East 77, Milw. Bay View 25
Bruce 84, Gilman 28
Cambridge 53, Lake Mills 50
Durand 70, Saint Croix Central 59
Galena, Ill. 57, Potosi 55
Grafton 55, West Bend West 37
Greendale 73, Destiny 33
Homestead 77, Whitefish Bay 70
Howards Grove 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 40
Hudson 51, Eau Claire Memorial 49
Iowa-Grant 67, Argyle 46
Kaukauna 79, Appleton North 50
Kohler 91, Sheboygan Area Luth. 71
La Crosse Central 62, Marshfield 58
Little Chute 51, Clintonville 34
Marathon 73, Chequamegon 51
McDonell Central 74, Spring Valley 67
McFarland 82, Clinton 54
Medford Area 82, Lakeland 72
Mellen 96, Winter 84
Menomonie 62, Eau Claire North 41
Mosinee 78, Antigo 43
Pius XI Catholic 63, Waterford 49
Portage 69, Adams-Friendship 51
Prairie Farm 51, Siren 42
Prescott 88, Somerset 68
Random Lake 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40
Sauk Prairie 69, Wisconsin Dells 63
Sheboygan South 63, New Holstein 59
Shoreland Lutheran 75, Faith Christian 27
Suring 51, Rosholt 39
Three Lakes 43, Laona-Wabeno 32
Waukesha West 60, Oconomowoc 53
Wayland Academy 88, Stockbridge 48
West Salem 90, Tomah 67
Wilmot Union 57, Racine Lutheran 55
Winneconne 54, Berlin 53
Wrightstown 42, Freedom 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..